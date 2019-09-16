Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neurotrope Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neurotrope Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

23.1 and 23.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. Its rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neurotrope Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 47.6%. About 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.