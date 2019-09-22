Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparing side by side

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Neurotrope Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 4 of the 6 factors Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.