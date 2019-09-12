Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Contrasting side by side

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.19 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neurotrope Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neurotrope Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

23.1 and 23.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. Its rival Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neurotrope Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sutro Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $16, with potential upside of 53.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neurotrope Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 73.1%. About 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.