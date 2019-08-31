Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.99 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neurotrope Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neurotrope Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Volatility & Risk

Neurotrope Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Soligenix Inc.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

23.1 and 23.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. Its rival Soligenix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neurotrope Inc. and Soligenix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 22.4%. Insiders held roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Soligenix Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.