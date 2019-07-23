Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Comparison side by side

Since Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 162 102.11 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neurotrope Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Neurotrope Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk & Volatility

Neurotrope Inc.’s current beta is 2.78 and it happens to be 178.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.85 beta and it is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. is 23.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.1. The Current Ratio of rival Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Neurotrope Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $212.67, while its potential upside is 17.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.97%. Competitively, 1.3% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.