Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparing side by side

Both Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 75.30 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. On the competitive side is, Rafael Holdings Inc. which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rafael Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neurotrope Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 36.3% respectively. 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. was less bullish than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.