Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparing side by side

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.62 N/A -3.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neurotrope Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neurotrope Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.3 beta means Neurotrope Inc.’s volatility is 130.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 5.1 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neurotrope Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 22%. Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.97%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.