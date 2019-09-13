Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Contrasting side by side

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 20.37 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Risk and Volatility

Neurotrope Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. On the competitive side is, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.