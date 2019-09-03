Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neurotrope Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neurotrope Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neurotrope Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 0% respectively. 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance while Midatech Pharma Plc has -0.65% weaker performance.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.