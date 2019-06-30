Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Comparison side by side

Both Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 21.18 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neurotrope Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Risk & Volatility

Neurotrope Inc. has a beta of 2.78 and its 178.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 125.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

23.1 and 23.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. Its rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Neurotrope Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 58.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.