Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Contrasting side by side

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility and Risk

Neurotrope Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Neurotrope Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Neurotrope Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 152.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neurotrope Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 35.1% respectively. Insiders held 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has stronger performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Neurotrope Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.