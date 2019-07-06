Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparison side by side

Both Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neurotrope Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Risk & Volatility

Neurotrope Inc. is 178.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.78 beta. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. On the competitive side is, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.2 Current Ratio and a 11.2 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neurotrope Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 487.25% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neurotrope Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 72.9%. Neurotrope Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.97%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has 103.08% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.