Neuronetics Inc. (STIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics Inc. 15 4.28 N/A -1.51 0.00 RadNet Inc. 13 0.68 N/A 0.65 20.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neuronetics Inc. and RadNet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuronetics Inc. and RadNet Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7% RadNet Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -0.4%

Liquidity

Neuronetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, RadNet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Neuronetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RadNet Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuronetics Inc. and RadNet Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 65.5%. 1.7% are Neuronetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of RadNet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuronetics Inc. -7.65% -8.39% -14.27% -39.56% 0% -22.69% RadNet Inc. 1.93% 1.62% -3.73% -1.72% 1.31% 29.5%

For the past year Neuronetics Inc. had bearish trend while RadNet Inc. had bullish trend.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.