Neuronetics Inc. (STIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics Inc. 14 3.15 N/A -1.51 0.00 ICON Public Limited Company 144 3.10 N/A 6.48 24.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuronetics Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuronetics Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7% ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1%

Analyst Ratings

Neuronetics Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ICON Public Limited Company 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively ICON Public Limited Company has a consensus target price of $163, with potential upside of 5.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuronetics Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 96% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of Neuronetics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of ICON Public Limited Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuronetics Inc. 4.2% -4.8% -30.35% -29.28% -53.37% -38.45% ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87%

For the past year Neuronetics Inc. had bearish trend while ICON Public Limited Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ICON Public Limited Company beats Neuronetics Inc.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.