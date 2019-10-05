Neuronetics Inc. (STIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuronetics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|11.77M
|-1.51
|0.00
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|337
|0.00
|21.28M
|19.00
|17.05
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neuronetics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Neuronetics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuronetics Inc.
|116,881,827.21%
|0%
|-27.7%
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|6,312,105.12%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 93.7% of Neuronetics Inc. shares and 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares. Insiders held 2% of Neuronetics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuronetics Inc.
|4.2%
|-4.8%
|-30.35%
|-29.28%
|-53.37%
|-38.45%
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|4%
|18.68%
|9.82%
|83.56%
|170.61%
|40.86%
For the past year Neuronetics Inc. has -38.45% weaker performance while Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 40.86% stronger performance.
Summary
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Neuronetics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
