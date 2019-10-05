Neuronetics Inc. (STIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics Inc. 10 0.00 11.77M -1.51 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 337 0.00 21.28M 19.00 17.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neuronetics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuronetics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics Inc. 116,881,827.21% 0% -27.7% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 6,312,105.12% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.7% of Neuronetics Inc. shares and 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares. Insiders held 2% of Neuronetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuronetics Inc. 4.2% -4.8% -30.35% -29.28% -53.37% -38.45% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 4% 18.68% 9.82% 83.56% 170.61% 40.86%

For the past year Neuronetics Inc. has -38.45% weaker performance while Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 40.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Neuronetics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.