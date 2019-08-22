Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Comparing side by side

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics Inc. 14 3.26 N/A -1.51 0.00 Medpace Holdings Inc. 62 3.70 N/A 2.09 37.74

Table 1 demonstrates Neuronetics Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7% Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8%

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuronetics Inc. Its rival Medpace Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Neuronetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuronetics Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 78.8%. Insiders held roughly 2% of Neuronetics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.5% of Medpace Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuronetics Inc. 4.2% -4.8% -30.35% -29.28% -53.37% -38.45% Medpace Holdings Inc. 24.68% 21.43% 41.53% 23.26% 67.33% 48.8%

For the past year Neuronetics Inc. has -38.45% weaker performance while Medpace Holdings Inc. has 48.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Medpace Holdings Inc. beats Neuronetics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.