NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.25 N/A -0.11 0.00 Valeritas Holdings Inc. 6 0.58 N/A -3.03 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 6.9% Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -102.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuroMetrix Inc. are 2.6 and 2. Competitively, Valeritas Holdings Inc. has 4.5 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NeuroMetrix Inc. and Valeritas Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 71.2%. Insiders owned roughly 3.63% of NeuroMetrix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuroMetrix Inc. -4.25% -33.91% -32.01% -33.02% -51.78% -10.54% Valeritas Holdings Inc. -21.43% -8.04% -28.01% -73.26% -80.49% -11.29%

Summary

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.