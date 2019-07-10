NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Both NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.25 N/A -0.11 0.00 CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.61 N/A 0.04 66.98

In table 1 we can see NeuroMetrix Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NeuroMetrix Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 6.9% CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares and 0% of CRH Medical Corporation shares. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuroMetrix Inc. -4.25% -33.91% -32.01% -33.02% -51.78% -10.54% CRH Medical Corporation -2.37% 2.13% -13.25% -11.38% -18.87% -5.57%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation has weaker performance than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Summary

CRH Medical Corporation beats NeuroMetrix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.