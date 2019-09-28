NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Since NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix Inc. N/A -0.07 8.15M -0.53 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 20 0.00 11.50M 0.16 122.24

Table 1 demonstrates NeuroMetrix Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix Inc. 2,256,992,522.85% -43.2% -23.4% BioLife Solutions Inc. 58,703,420.11% 9.2% 8.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.49 beta indicates that NeuroMetrix Inc. is 51.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. BioLife Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 1.38 beta which makes it 38.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeuroMetrix Inc. are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor BioLife Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is 13. BioLife Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for NeuroMetrix Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively BioLife Solutions Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 36.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NeuroMetrix Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 47.7%. Insiders held roughly 3.63% of NeuroMetrix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of BioLife Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86% BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52%

For the past year NeuroMetrix Inc. has -50.86% weaker performance while BioLife Solutions Inc. has 58.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors BioLife Solutions Inc. beats NeuroMetrix Inc.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.