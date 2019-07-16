Neurocrine Biosciences (Put) (NBIX) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Raised Holding; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Champlain Investment Partners Upped Its Holding by $5.17 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Put) (NBIX) by 118.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 251,884 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 38,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.97M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $152.21. About 196,001 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (Put) (NYSE:ELLI) by 31,100 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 677,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 986,300 shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (Put) (NYSE:CPA).

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Nasdaq” on November 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of July 19th Options Trading For Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Neurocrine Biosciences: A Moat Builder – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Biotechs That Have Doubled This Year (Acquisition Next?) – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelixis lower after IMspire170 fails to meet primary endpoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 75,544 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 61,648 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd reported 9,211 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0.01% stake. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 21,445 shares. Bamco Inc New York invested in 0.01% or 31,403 shares. Tobam owns 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 3,139 shares. Bluemountain Cap Lc accumulated 63,570 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 19,332 were reported by Gotham Asset Limited Liability. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 5,547 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Nordea Management accumulated 38,996 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 27,079 shares. Allen Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $2.63 million activity. 531 shares were sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E., worth $44,622 on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 2,725 shares valued at $240,125 was made by Bozigian Haig P. on Monday, February 4. $112,119 worth of stock was sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, February 5 BENEVICH ERIC sold $119,427 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 1,357 shares. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Lippoldt Darin sold $66,063. Gano Kyle sold $335,668 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q1 Earnings: Will It Disappoint? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting VRSK Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why a Hold Strategy is Apt for Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk (VRSK) Rides on Organic Growth & Buyouts, Debt High – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 1,090 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.34% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Amer Grp Inc has 186,191 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 515,808 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Donaldson Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bristol John W Communication owns 420,733 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. 169,717 are owned by . National Pension Service has 191,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,382 shares. 137 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability Com. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 271,338 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.8% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 7,520 shares to 850,585 shares, valued at $59.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 264,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa Sponsored Adr.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity.