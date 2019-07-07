Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake Has Lifted by Bb Biotech Ag; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Cut Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Shares Rose

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 23,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.61 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 291,059 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 390,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.92M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,844 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Rice Hall James Associate has 0.21% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 73,724 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 1,000 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 25,305 shares. Eaton Vance has 163,001 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp accumulated 67,706 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 20,612 shares stake. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 115,734 shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 14,872 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 979,208 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Lazard Asset Management Ltd owns 1,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability reported 5,972 shares. State Street owns 2.02 million shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $2.63 million activity. 791 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares with value of $66,063 were sold by Lippoldt Darin. The insider Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $215,505. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold $671,216 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 920 shares valued at $76,894 was made by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm on Wednesday, February 6. Gano Kyle had sold 3,809 shares worth $335,668 on Monday, February 4. $119,427 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by BENEVICH ERIC on Tuesday, February 5.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 141,455 shares to 309,067 shares, valued at $16.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.