Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shares Rose While Eventide Asset Management Upped Its Stake; Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Dominion Energy (D) Stake

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 73.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 270,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, up from 156,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 18,580 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 483.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 23,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 27,773 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 4,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 180,300 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 97,602 shares to 29,528 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 27,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,058 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 136,000 shares to 428,000 shares, valued at $53.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 121,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.