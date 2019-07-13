Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Raised Position by $658,328; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 251,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,612 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, down from 418,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 32.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 7,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,835 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 23,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 335,888 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Reasons Behind Stifel’s Neurocrine Bull Thesis – Benzinga” on August 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Needham likes Zimmer Biomet in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Nasdaq” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Neurocrine Biosciences May Have Something Interesting With NBI-74788 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Neurocrine Biosciences: Rapid Pipeline Expansion Underway – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold 7,614 shares worth $671,216. 2,725 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares with value of $240,125 were sold by Bozigian Haig P.. $112,119 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm. $66,063 worth of stock was sold by Lippoldt Darin on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 1,357 shares valued at $119,427 was made by BENEVICH ERIC on Tuesday, February 5. Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $215,505 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Monday, February 4.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 37,473 shares to 38,490 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,288 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 396,900 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $33.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Dumais Michael R. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Uncertainty Around United Tech’s Merger Is A Good Moment To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Energy: United Technologies and Raytheon Look to Build an Aerospace Titan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

