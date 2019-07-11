Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake by $4.92 Million; As Lennox Intl (LII) Stock Value Rose, Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lifted Stake by $852,720

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 55,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 844,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.40M, up from 788,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 512,719 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $284.42. About 351,527 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). M&T Bancorp accumulated 0% or 3,224 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 83,242 shares. Baker Bros Ltd Partnership holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 1.10 million shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,640 shares or 0% of the stock. National Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 3,370 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 534,532 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd invested in 0% or 53 shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 113,766 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt Inc reported 536,100 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.19% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Bancorp Of Mellon has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 1.08 million are owned by First Tru Advisors L P. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,900 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 80,407 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $2.63 million activity. Lippoldt Darin sold $66,063 worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Bozigian Haig P. sold $76,859. $215,505 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E.. 4,096 shares were sold by GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES, worth $344,986 on Wednesday, February 6. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold 920 shares worth $76,894. BENEVICH ERIC sold $119,427 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neurocrine: Time To Reduce? – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Reasons Behind Stifel’s Neurocrine Bull Thesis – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Formula One Group (FWONA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Neurocrine Bio Q4 Ingrezza sales up 102%; earnings up 162% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Neurocrine Biosciences: A Moat Builder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv by 12,500 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $19.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Will Surprise You With Their Payout Growth – The Motley Fool” published on November 10, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Feb 19, 2019 – Lennox International Inc (LII) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies: What’s It Worth On A Sum-Of-The-Parts Basis? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 890,045 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 2,102 were reported by First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru Company. Fort LP stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Gotham Asset Lc accumulated 1,198 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 10,000 shares. Asset One Communication Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 13,584 were reported by Cibc Asset Inc. New Amsterdam Limited Liability Com invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 490 shares. Aqr Cap Management Llc has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 23,171 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt L P. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 7,971 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Bedard Gary S sold $146,885 worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Tuesday, February 5.