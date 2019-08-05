Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Position by $74.79 Million; Bbr Partners Has Raised Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $300,762 as Share Value Declined

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 47,634 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 40,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 1.74 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.53. About 12,918 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 218,000 shares to 458,173 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/30/2019: MEDP,NBIX,HCA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Neurocrine (NBIX) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XBI, LGND, IMMU, NBIX – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Neurocrine’s Parkinson’s Drug Accepted For Review, Sunesis Offering, No Headaches For Biohaven’s Migraine Drug – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company has 4,725 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 14,872 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tobam holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 3,139 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 67,706 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Company holds 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 1,100 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 9,830 shares or 0% of the stock. Rothschild Company Asset Mgmt Us reported 150,075 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 91 shares. Blackrock stated it has 5.50M shares. Hightower Advisors invested in 0% or 4,462 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 243,985 shares stake. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 127 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Mirae Asset Invs Limited accumulated 306,333 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Ltd Com reported 83,727 shares. Beddow Cap Management Inc invested in 3.89% or 167,085 shares. Smithfield holds 0.51% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 111,646 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp owns 87,378 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.77% or 7.59M shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine And Assoc has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 1.90 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 75.29 million shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.22% or 1.14M shares. Davidson Investment Advisors reported 2.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 24,895 were reported by Professional Advisory. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 1.62 million shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co invested 1.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,322 shares to 27,417 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,792 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).