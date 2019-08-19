Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shareholder Macquarie Group LTD Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose; Hennessy Advisors Upped Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holding by $648,000; Stock Value Declined

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 38,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 233,404 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56 million, down from 272,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.32. About 112,663 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 16,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 120,510 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 104,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 593,823 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 21/03/2018 – HSBC has claimed firms are showing agility in the face of trade barriers; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 17/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Extends Credit Limit to $47M With HSBC; 13/04/2018 – BARCLAYS BARC.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 15/03/2018 – 60TM: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 67JA: HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s asigna calificaciones a 2 nuevos fondos de renta fíja de HSBC Administradora de lnversiones S.A.SGFCI; 10/05/2018 – HSBC’s Disagreement With Carney Fuels Call for 1% 10-Year Gilts; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HSBC URUGUAY’S IDRS, VR; OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HSBC Bank embarks on branch expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HSBC Bank’s Personal Lending Platform Goes Live – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSBC – A Stumble, Not A Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Lower Prime and Reference Rate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 155,000 shares to 985,353 shares, valued at $44.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 124,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,700 shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 6,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 410,722 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.01% or 2,400 shares. Ameriprise reported 27,079 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 498 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.05% or 72,080 shares. D E Shaw Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Capital owns 4.43M shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 107 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 515,727 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 15,680 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource holds 0.1% or 2.04 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 8,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.