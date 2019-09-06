Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Has Upped Its Position; Martin Currie LTD Increases Stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI)

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 128.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 139,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 247,220 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.12 million, up from 108,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 714,221 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 38,985 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 28,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $97.96. About 620,313 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 29,113 shares to 14,581 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 61,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,615 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 94,025 shares to 110,615 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,255 shares, and cut its stake in Performance Food Group Co.

