Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shareholder Bokf Cut Stake; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Has Boosted Stake

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 1.28M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN

Bokf decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 64.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 10,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,547 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 15,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 672,850 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.65M for 80.49 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. $215,505 worth of stock was sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E. on Monday, February 4. Bozigian Haig P. also sold $76,859 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm had sold 1,272 shares worth $112,119. Shares for $119,427 were sold by BENEVICH ERIC. 791 shares were sold by Lippoldt Darin, worth $66,063. The insider Gano Kyle sold 3,809 shares worth $335,668.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,819 shares to 106,292 shares, valued at $21.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

