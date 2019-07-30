Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Share Value Declined While Perceptive Advisors Cut Its Stake by $74.79 Million; As Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Share Price Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Has Trimmed by $1.27 Million Its Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.02M shares traded or 44.24% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 104,300 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has risen 5.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 15 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. Shares for $66,063 were sold by Lippoldt Darin. 762 shares were sold by Gano Kyle, worth $63,673. $344,986 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES. The insider Bozigian Haig P. sold 2,725 shares worth $240,125. Shares for $44,622 were sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E. on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $76,894 were sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 349 shares. Pnc Service Group Inc owns 1,025 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Paragon Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 10,419 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,181 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile holds 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 561 shares. Allen Invest, New York-based fund reported 8,147 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 75,544 shares. Stifel Financial has 3,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 25,010 shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated reported 10,500 shares stake. Zeke Capital Ltd accumulated 8,495 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 2,886 shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 330,862 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $26.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 413,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dws Mun Income Tr New by 133,605 shares to 857,005 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 42,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Prem Mun Inc Fd (FMN).