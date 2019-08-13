Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position Maintained by Bb Biotech Ag; As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Value Rose, Scharf Investments Decreased Its Position by $2.10 Million

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 23,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 3.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.61 million, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $95.09. About 243,811 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc analyzed 21,894 shares as the company's stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 873,108 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.94 million, down from 895,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $210.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.2. About 1.57 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 28,426 shares to 72,339 shares, valued at $126.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 18.10 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)