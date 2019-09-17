Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position Has Lifted by Fosun International Ltd; Wms Partners Trimmed Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $518,570

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 24,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 28,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.04. About 1.11M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 118,323 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75 million, up from 101,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $101.54. About 444,608 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 3,580 shares to 19,680 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,930 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Brown Advisory has 0.13% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 534,245 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 46,290 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% or 55,560 shares in its portfolio. 2,694 are held by Oppenheimer And Company. Susquehanna Llp accumulated 0% or 105,372 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 715,005 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 134,379 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Shanda Asset Mngmt Hldg Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 10,000 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 469,287 shares stake. Comerica State Bank has 3,808 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 766,778 shares. Glenmede Com Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Bailard Inc reported 4,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Llc invested in 27,685 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Stock Yards Financial Bank Tru Company stated it has 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Schulhoff And Company invested in 1,669 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Btim stated it has 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Roundview Cap Ltd owns 32,006 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Ltd Co stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Penobscot Management Inc holds 1.13% or 42,429 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rockland Com holds 101,385 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 850 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2.00 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,430 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Retail Bank Of America De reported 16.98M shares stake. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 236,082 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.