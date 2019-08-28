Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Market Value Rose While Perceptive Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $74.79 Million; Oakbrook Investments Has Lifted Stake in Wal (WMT)

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 173,096 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 15,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 65,003 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 49,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.59. About 2.52M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 02/04/2018 – Walmart Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 13/05/2018 – US opens Jerusalem embassy, Walmart results, Venezuela votes; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 07/03/2018 – TSYS: Walmart, Sam’s Club to Implement Advanced AuthControl Payment Solution; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 18/05/2018 – UK CMA ISSUES PRELIMINARY ‘INVITATION TO COMMENT’ ON SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L , ASDA WMT.N DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to expand grocery delivery business to 800 stores by year’s end

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth owns 35,012 shares. Wade G W And invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.42% or 364,227 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.71% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0.15% or 17,833 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 363,019 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 228 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Co holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 45,501 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.09% or 102,804 shares. Milestone Grp holds 0.07% or 5,160 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Limited Com owns 3,627 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5.87M shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 3.60 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech stated it has 926,274 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 13,690 shares to 13,510 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,202 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 234,836 shares to 289,857 shares, valued at $18.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 218,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).