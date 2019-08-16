Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holding Raised by Healthcor Management Lp; Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Upped Its Holding

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc (BDSI) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 100,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The hedge fund held 456,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 355,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 397,586 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as CEO; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL – WAS INFORMED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NOMINATING COMMITTEE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH APPOINTMENT OF STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – DEALS EXTEND BDSI’S CASH RUNWAY THROUGH 2020; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – BROADFIN WILL WITHDRAW NOTICE OF NOMINATION OF PERSONS FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT BDSI’S STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioDelivery Sciences International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDSI); 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NAMES HERM CUKIER AS CEO; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES TO OFFER SERIES B NON-VOTING CONV PFD SHRS; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FOUR CURRENT INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETIRING; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS SELECTED BY BROADFIN ADDED TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 90.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 722,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.57 million, up from 793,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.88. About 483,284 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc Com by 23,480 shares to 135,344 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:AERI) by 31,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,735 shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd Sponsored Ads.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 16,652 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco has 185,398 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company accumulated 539,378 shares. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 23,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 1.81M shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 10,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc holds 0% or 45,000 shares. Earnest Ltd has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 31,417 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 1.75M shares. Broadfin Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 4.38M shares. State Street has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 82,266 shares. Eam Limited Liability Company has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Weiss Asset Lp has 21,385 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 14,872 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 12,425 shares in its portfolio. Eventide Asset Limited Company owns 270,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 115,734 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Bamco New York stated it has 31,403 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp reported 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Rhumbline Advisers reported 97,541 shares. Vanguard Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8.16M shares. Birchview Cap LP has invested 3.04% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 107 shares. 113,977 were reported by Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp. 54,213 were accumulated by Moore Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Earnest Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).