Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Trimmed Position; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Valuation Rose While Minerva Advisors Cut Stake by $352,000

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, down from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $101.12. About 124,314 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $646.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 105,007 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Great Lakes Graphite Announces Resumption of Trading and Corporate Update; 06/03/2018 Rep. Kildee: Congressman Dan Kildee Highlights Great Lakes Week, Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes; 16/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Wins $51.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown, Portman Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Kelly: Rep. Kelly Matches Words with Actions on Great Lakes Day; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY COMMENTS ON MOU IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 30,700 shares to 52,999 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 46,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE).

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $61.59M for 37.73 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Smithfield Comm has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Dsm Capital Ltd has 0.81% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 660,524 shares. Asset Management One holds 15,970 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability reported 6,611 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Proshare Lc reported 0.01% stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 23,141 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 275,197 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 16,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Group Incorporated invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 107,218 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.28M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

