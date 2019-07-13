Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holder Perceptive Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $74.79 Million; Franklin Resources Boosted Its Bryn Mawr Bk (BMTC) Holding by $9.85 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (BMTC) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 273,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.89 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 44,867 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 18.77% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 335,888 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX)

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 34,283 shares to 8.22 million shares, valued at $297.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 36,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY).

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.65M for 79.35 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv. (NASDAQ:QURE) by 11,113 shares to 231,820 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 330,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dbv Technologies S A.

