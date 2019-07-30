Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holder Perceptive Advisors Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined; Boeing Co/The (BA) Share Value Declined While Roanoke Asset Management Decreased by $605,790 Its Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 9.42% or $8.19 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.97 million shares traded or 319.15% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $345.2. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 142,000 shares. Exchange Capital Management holds 1,314 shares. Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 24,413 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 698,339 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.59% or 29,542 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 56 shares. The Minnesota-based Cahill Financial Advsr Inc has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Inc Ca has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burns J W And reported 0.81% stake. Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,280 shares. Monetta Financial Services reported 1.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 250,323 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd stated it has 4,600 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 102,476 shares. Lvm Capital Management Mi accumulated 52,944 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.81 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 500,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $65.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. $44,622 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E.. $335,668 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by Gano Kyle. Another trade for 1,272 shares valued at $112,119 was made by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm on Tuesday, February 5. $66,063 worth of stock was sold by Lippoldt Darin on Wednesday, February 6. 4,096 shares were sold by GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES, worth $344,986. $76,859 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by Bozigian Haig P..