Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holder Capital International Increased Holding; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Upped Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $604,125; Valuation Rose

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 15,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 340,167 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 22,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 155,268 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 132,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 48.35 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMERCIAL BANKING, ALASTAIR BORTHWICK, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 20/03/2018 – The Morning Risk Report: BofA Whistlebowers Win Record Awards; 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2,892 shares to 5,455 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 312,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,606 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Com reported 1,705 shares. Harvey Cap Management reported 88,606 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 4.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8.03M shares. Alphaone Services Ltd Liability invested in 0.55% or 33,200 shares. 108,881 were reported by Hap Trading Ltd Llc. Private Asset Mngmt stated it has 3.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 1.17M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Driehaus Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.91% or 16.20 million shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 3.40M shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 1.53% or 10,690 shares in its portfolio. Group Inc invested 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Aldebaran has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,400 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 1.23 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 100.79M shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 51,132 shares to 141,597 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,465 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.06% stake. Tower Research Limited (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 349 shares. 9,995 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Com. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.07% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.04% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Nomura Holdg has 57,668 shares. Tobam reported 3,139 shares. 10,000 are held by Shanda Asset Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 20,612 shares. 5,246 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 57,827 shares. 127 are held by First Hawaiian Bancorporation.

