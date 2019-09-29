Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

We are comparing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 97 0.61 90.21M -0.47 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 92,818,191.17% -9.1% -4.2% TrovaGene Inc. 271,954,375.03% -145.6% -109%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.3 beta indicates that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. TrovaGene Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $111.25, while its potential upside is 23.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8%. Insiders held 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.