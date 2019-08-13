Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

As Biotechnology companies, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.34 N/A -0.47 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 138.23 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.3 shows that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.8. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average price target of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $108.25, with potential upside of 14.20%. Revance Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39 average price target and a 225.54% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.