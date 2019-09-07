Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)

This is a contrast between Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 15.20 N/A -0.47 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.34% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $108.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.61% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.