Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.28 N/A -0.47 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility and Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. OncoCyte Corporation has a 4.96 beta and it is 396.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, OncoCyte Corporation which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 14.70% upside potential and an average target price of $108.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 31.2%. About 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.