Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 14.86 N/A -0.47 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.8 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Its rival LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.6 and 30.6 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $105.4, and a 22.84% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 64.3% respectively. 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.