Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 87 15.31 N/A -0.47 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s beta is 1.53 which is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.8 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Its rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $111.25, with potential upside of 10.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.