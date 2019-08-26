Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 15.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.8. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 9.17% at a $108.25 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $33, which is potential -23.09% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares and 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.