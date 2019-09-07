Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 86 15.20 N/A -0.47 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 9.34% upside potential and an average target price of $108.25. On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 156.06% and its consensus target price is $19. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.