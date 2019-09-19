Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

We will be comparing the differences between Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 87 15.36 N/A -0.47 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 16 45.02 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.3 beta means Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cellectis S.A. has beta of 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellectis S.A. are 9.8 and 9.7 respectively. Cellectis S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 9.61% upside potential and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 31.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance while Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.