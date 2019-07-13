Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 83 15.09 N/A -0.47 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 133 143.11 N/A -11.36 0.00

Demonstrates Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.7 shows that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s beta is 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.8. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $105.4, and a 22.99% upside potential. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $163.83 consensus price target and a 23.51% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, bluebird bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.