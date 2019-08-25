Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

This is a contrast between Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 14.60 N/A -0.47 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 10.92% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $108.25. Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $66, with potential upside of 405.36%. The results provided earlier shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.