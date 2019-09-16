Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Comparing side by side

Both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 86 14.59 N/A -0.47 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.46 N/A 0.39 31.68

Demonstrates Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.35 beta which is 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $111.25, while its potential upside is 15.39%. On the other hand, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 32.45% and its consensus target price is $18. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.