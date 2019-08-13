Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Comparing side by side

Both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.34 N/A -0.47 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 10.63 N/A -2.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility & Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. From a competition point of view, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.33 beta which is 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$108.25 is Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.20%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 1,168.29% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 18%. 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.